Vereit (NYSE:VER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 164.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 86.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,009,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 497.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

