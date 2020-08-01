Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $13,866,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

