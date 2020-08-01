Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

