Vectura Group (LON:VEC) PT Raised to GBX 134

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 114 ($1.40) to GBX 134 ($1.65) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.32).

In other Vectura Group news, insider Kevin Matthews bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,040 ($13,586.02). Also, insider Paul Fry sold 106,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08), for a total value of £93,554.56 ($115,129.90).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.