Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.36–0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance at (0.36-0.34) EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,427,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

