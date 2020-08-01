Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 950.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

