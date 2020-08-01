Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.99

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.99 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,867,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 284,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after buying an additional 274,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

