Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 286,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $94.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

