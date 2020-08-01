Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.