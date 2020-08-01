Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 141,836.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

