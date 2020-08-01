Valvoline (VVV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

