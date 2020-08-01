ValuEngine Upgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

IBA opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.75). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 80,248 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

