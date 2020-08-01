VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLOWY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered VALLOUREC SA/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered VALLOUREC SA/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $383.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.16. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

