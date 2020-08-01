Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valhi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valhi by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valhi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Valhi stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. Valhi has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $27.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

