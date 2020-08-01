Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

