Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.30 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Analysts expect that Vale will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133,256 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,901,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,616,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vale by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,371,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,238,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.