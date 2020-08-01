Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale recently announced that production increased year over year for iron-ore, nickel and cobalt in second-quarter 2020. The company maintained 2020 production guidance for iron, copper and nickel but lowered guidance for pellets. It strives to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. The company is likely to gain from investment in projects, lower debt level, efforts to ramp up coal business and transforming base metals business. Vale remains committed to the goal of introducing more high-quality ore in the market. The rally in iron ore prices this year bodes well for the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current quarter and year have undergone positive estimate revisions lately. However, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.73.

VALE stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

