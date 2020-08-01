US Xpress Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,205% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

NYSE:USX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. Research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

