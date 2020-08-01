US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”

BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.
USX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Shares of USX opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.
In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $38,797.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,106 shares in the company, valued at $620,033.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Beizer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
