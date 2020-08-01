US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”

BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

USX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of USX opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $38,797.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,106 shares in the company, valued at $620,033.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Beizer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

