Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE UE opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3,780.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

