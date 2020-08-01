Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of UHS opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 537,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

