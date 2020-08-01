Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $140.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Universal Health Services by 80.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 74,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 300.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

