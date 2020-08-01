Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Update

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 11,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
UNVR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77.
Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Univar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Univar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 729,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,963,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 1,984,814 shares during the last quarter.
UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.
About Univar
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
