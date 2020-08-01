Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Update

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 11,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

UNVR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Univar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Univar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 729,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,963,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 1,984,814 shares during the last quarter.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

