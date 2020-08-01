Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $15.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of UNVR opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Univar has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Univar will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

