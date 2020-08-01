Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 179,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
