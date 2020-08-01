Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 179,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

