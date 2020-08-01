United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $111.47 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

