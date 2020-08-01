United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.
In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
