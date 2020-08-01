United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

