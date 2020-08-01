United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMC. TheStreet raised United Microelectronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

UMC opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

