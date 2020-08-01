United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.70. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 90,826 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 61,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

