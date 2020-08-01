Union Pacific Co. (UNP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on September 30th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

UNP stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $164.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

