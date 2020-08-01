Unilever (NYSE:UN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UN. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

