Unilever (NYSE:UN) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

