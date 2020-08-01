Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

UN opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

