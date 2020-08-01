Ulta Beauty Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $192.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.07. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $355.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 90,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

