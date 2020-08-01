UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,263 ($15.54).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,196.50 ($14.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.