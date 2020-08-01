UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

