UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BRITVIC PLC/S has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $27.35.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

