Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

