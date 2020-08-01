Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSN opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

