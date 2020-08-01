Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock worth $2,267,574. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.