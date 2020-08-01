Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $631.95 million, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

