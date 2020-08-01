Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $760.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
