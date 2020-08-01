Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $760.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.73.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

