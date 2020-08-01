Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $265.49 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $269.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53. The company has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

