Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 72.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

