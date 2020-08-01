Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $44.51 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.