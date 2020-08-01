Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TREX opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.71. Trex has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

