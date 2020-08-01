TreeHouse Foods Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

THS opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $262,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

