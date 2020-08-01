Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

