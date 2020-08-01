Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.79.
Shares of Trane stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
