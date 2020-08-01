Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.
TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.79.
NYSE:TT opened at $111.81 on Thursday. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
