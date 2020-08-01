Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

NYSE:TT opened at $111.81 on Thursday. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

