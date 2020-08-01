Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $111.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

