Trane (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $111.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.79.
Shares of Trane stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
About Trane
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.